Watch Liam Gallagher Perform ‘All You’re Dreaming Of’ on a Floating Barge For Fallon

Liam Gallagher performed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Friday night — from a barge floating down the River Thames. The ex-Oasis frontman played his festive new holiday tune “All You’re Dreaming Of” with a full band and backup singers, while the sun set behind them.

“Considering the year that we’ve all had, I hope this brings back some much-needed love and hope,” he said in a statement about the track upon its release. “Bing Crosby would have been proud.”

Watch the performance below.

Gallagher didn’t pull this stunt solely for his performance on Fallon. It also acted as a preview for his virtual show, Down by the River Thames, which will airs later today. Aside from “All You’re Dreaming Of,” he and his band will also perform solo hits and selections from the Oasis catalog. Find out more about the show and get your tickets here.

“All You’re Dreaming Of” is being pressed on special-edition vinyl including a black 7-inch, a white 12″ that contains the original demo, and a red 7-inch, which you can only get through Gallagher’s official shop. Each record features a star and unique lyric from the song imprinted on its B-side.

Pre-order is available here.