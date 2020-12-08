LD Beghtol, Magnetic Fields Collaborator, Dies at 55

LD Beghtol, a songwriter who collaborated with The Magnetic Fields, has died. The band announced the passing of their bandmate and friend on their social media today (Dec. 8). Beghtol sang several songs on 69 Love Songs, and also designed the covers and booklet art for the three-disc set.

No cause of death was given.

Known by many as “Uncle LD,” Beghtol was the author of 2006’s Magnetic Fields’ 69 Love Songs: A Field Guide published as part of the 33 1/3 series of music books. He also wrote extensively about pop music, books, and the visual arts in Time Out New York, The Advocate and the Village Voice.

In addition to his work with The Magnetic Fields, Beghtol was a founding member of the band Flare — aka Flare Acoustic Arts League — the death-pop outfit LD & the New Criticism, and was a member of the Moth Wranglers collective.