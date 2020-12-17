Haim Share the Anguish of 2020 on Their Version of ‘Christmas Wrapping’

Hanukkah ends tonight and the Haim sisters decided to take the holiday out in style. The trio, with an assist by Thundercat on bass and some new lyrics from playwright Jeremy O. Harris (Slave Play), released their own version of Waitresses’ 1981 tune “Christmas Wrapping” with the appropriately titled “Christmas Wrapping 2020 (All I Want for Christmas Is a Vaccine),” as their first holiday song.

The song sums up 2020 pretty succinctly, lamenting the lack of sex, their skin breaking out, subpar latkes, spending too much time on TikTok, drinking and the Cuisinart not working. However, it did try to be hopeful in a small way by cheering Trump’s removal from office, Tom Hanks being saved from COVID and Zendaya winning an Emmy.

Watch the clip below.

Earlier this year, Haim released Women in Music, Pt III. “The Steps” was on our list of the best songs of 2020. Check out our July cover story on Haim here.