Greta Van Fleet Announce The Battle at Garden’s Gate, Share ‘Age of Machine’ Single
'The Battle at Garden's Gate' arrives April 16, 2020
Greta Van Fleet, the young rock band who earned both raves and criticism for their heavily Led Zeppelin-influenced sound, shared “Age of Machine” today, the second single off the just-announced sophomore album The Battle at Garden’s Gate, which will be released on April 16, 2021, on Lava/Republic Records.
The Battle at Garden’s Gate follows the band’s 2018 full-length debut Anthem of the Peaceful Army, and the band’s 2017 single “Highway Tune.”
You can hear that below.
A previous single from the upcoming album, “My Way, Soon,” was released in October and can be heard here.
Vocalist Josh Kiszka explains in a statement, “It’s very dynamic, lyrically speaking. And that’s the human experience. It’s much more than pain or fear; it’s also beauty. People need people, and love is important. There was a lot of self-evolution happening during the writing of this album that was prompted by experiences I had, experiences we all had, so a lot of contemplation occurred.”
Guitarist Jake Kiszka added, “It’s reflecting a lot of the world that we’ve seen, and I think that it’s reflecting a lot of personal truth. What Josh does very well with the lyrics is telling ancient tales with a contemporary application.”
“I suppose that everything has changed except what got us here in the first place,” bassist Sam Kiszka said. “Everything – our perception of the world, perception of life itself, what it means to be an artist, what it means to be part of a beautiful, gorgeous society. We’ve gained a larger understanding of why we’re all here.”
The album was recorded in Los Angeles with Greg Kurstin (Foo Fighters, Paul McCartney) and can be pre-ordered here.
The Michigan-bred group — comprised of the Kiszka brothers on vocals, guitar and bass, and drummer Danny Wagner, toured the world for several years and which included a performance on Saturday Night Live.