Greta Van Fleet, the young rock band who earned both raves and criticism for their heavily Led Zeppelin-influenced sound, shared “Age of Machine” today, the second single off the just-announced sophomore album The Battle at Garden’s Gate, which will be released on April 16, 2021, on Lava/Republic Records.

The Battle at Garden’s Gate follows the band’s 2018 full-length debut Anthem of the Peaceful Army, and the band’s 2017 single “Highway Tune.”

You can hear that below.

A previous single from the upcoming album, “My Way, Soon,” was released in October and can be heard here.

Vocalist Josh Kiszka explains in a statement, “It’s very dynamic, lyrically speaking. And that’s the human experience. It’s much more than pain or fear; it’s also beauty. People need people, and love is important. There was a lot of self-evolution happening during the writing of this album that was prompted by experiences I had, experiences we all had, so a lot of contemplation occurred.”

Guitarist Jake Kiszka added, “It’s reflecting a lot of the world that we’ve seen, and I think that it’s reflecting a lot of personal truth. What Josh does very well with the lyrics is telling ancient tales with a contemporary application.”

“I suppose that everything has changed except what got us here in the first place,” bassist Sam Kiszka said. “Everything – our perception of the world, perception of life itself, what it means to be an artist, what it means to be part of a beautiful, gorgeous society. We’ve gained a larger understanding of why we’re all here.”

The album was recorded in Los Angeles with Greg Kurstin (Foo Fighters, Paul McCartney) and can be pre-ordered here.

The Michigan-bred group — comprised of the Kiszka brothers on vocals, guitar and bass, and drummer Danny Wagner, toured the world for several years and which included a performance on Saturday Night Live.