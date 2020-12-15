Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin Cover Elastica for Sixth Night of Hanukkah

Another night of Hanukkah, another cover of a Jewish artist from Dave Grohl and Foo Fighters producer Greg Kurstin. On the sixth night of the festival of lights, the duo covered Elastica’s “Connection” as the latest installment of their Hanukkah Sessions.

“From Brit Milot to Britpop…here’s one of the coolest tracks from the 90’s….sung by the very cool…and Jewish…Justine Frischmann…ELASTICA!” the description of the song said.

Watch it below.

The cover follows renditions of Bob Dylan’s “Rainy Day Women #12 & 35,” Peaches’ “Fuck the Pain Away,” Mountain’s “Mississippi Queen,” Drake’s “Hotline Bling,” and the Beastie Boys’ “Sabotage.”

Last Wednesday, Grohl and Kurstin announced they’d be launching Hanukkah Sessions instead of recording a Christmas song this year and dropped a promo previewing what was to come.

“This year, instead of doing a Christmas song, Greg and I decided to celebrate Hanukkah by recording eight songs by eight famous Jewish artists and releasing one song each night of Hanukkah,” Grohl explained in the video.