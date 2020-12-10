Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin Cover Beastie Boys’ ‘Sabotage’ for First Night of Hanukkah

A menorah, latkes, dreidels… and now a new tradition, a song by Jewish artists covered by Dave Grohl and Foo Fighters producer Greg Kurstin for each night of Hanukkah. To kick off their Hanukkah Sessions, the duo covered the Beastie Boys’ “Sabotage.”

“As the only Rock and Roll Hall Of Famers with a lyric about kugel, we thought it would be a shanda to not kick off this party with New York’s (and Abraham’s) finest…known by some as Shadrach, Meshach, and Abedenego known by their Imas & Abbas as @beastieboys!” a tweet from the Foo Fighters account says.

The duo dropped a promo yesterday (Dec. 10, the night before Hanukkah). “This year, instead of doing a Christmas song, this year, Greg and I decided to celebrate Hanukkah by recording eight songs by eight famous Jewish artists and releasing one song each night of Hanukkah,” Grohl said in the video.

In the spirit of the season, Grohl also helped out Casa Vega, one of his favorite Mexican restaurants in Sherman Oaks, California. He’s helping the eatery, a longtime favorite of musicians, by collaborating on a holiday to-go menu that includes a signature taco and a selection of cocktails. The drinks include an homage to A Christmas Story with the “Red Ryder” and a Home Alone wink with “Keep the Change. Ya Filthy Animal.” See the whole menu here.

The Foo Fighters are also gearing up to release their first new album in three-and-a-half years, Medicine at Midnight, in February. They recently released their new single, “Shame Shame” and performed it on Saturday Night Live last month. The band turned 25 this year and marked the occasion in a number of ways.