The second installment in the David Bowie Brilliant Live Adventures (BLA) series has been announced with No Trendy Réchauffé (Live Birmingham 95), which arrives Nov. 20 on two LPs and on CD.

The BLA releases are a series of six live albums from the 1990s which will be released on vinyl and CD as limited one-run-only pressings.

Released on Paralphone, limited-edition boxes for both vinyl and CD to house the full collection will be available; the first three albums and the special limited edition boxes will be released pre-Christmas, with the remaining three albums coming early next year.

The word réchauffé translates as “rehash” or in food terms, “warmed-over leftovers.”

No Trendy Réchauffé was recorded at the final show of the Outside tour in 1995, and was the first night of a five-night festival promoted as “The Big Twix Mix Show.” The setlist (below) features rare live performances of “Jump They Say” and “Strangers When We Meet” — the latter featuring lyrics that inspired the album’s title.

The album also features two versions of “Hallo Spaceboy,” the second of which was filmed as “Spaceboy” was the intended next single at the time. The video was never completed, as the track was subsequently remixed by the Pet Shop Boys for a single release and an alternative promotional video.

The albums and boxes will be available only via the David Bowie official store and Warner Music Group’s Dig! store. Preorder here.

Excerpts from the concert were broadcast by the BBC, and “Moonage Daydream” and “Under Pressure” were mixed by David Richards for release on the “Hallo Spaceboy” CD single. Both versions on this album are previously unreleased and are presented as played and mixed on the night they were performed.

The live concert was produced by Bowie, and performed with longtime bandmembers including Carlos Alomar, Reeves Gabrels, and Gail Ann Dorsey.

NO TRENDY RÉCHAUFFÉ (LIVE BIRMINGHAM 95) TRACKLISTING – CD

Look Back In Anger (David Bowie/Brian Eno)

Scary Monsters (And Super Creeps) (David Bowie)

The Voyeur Of Utter Destruction (As Beauty) (David Bowie/Brian Eno/Reeves Gabrels)

The Man Who Sold The World (David Bowie)

Hallo Spaceboy (David Bowie/Brian Eno)

I Have Not Been To Oxford Town (David Bowie/Brian Eno)

Strangers When We Meet (David Bowie)

Breaking Glass (David Bowie/George Murray/Dennis Davis)

The Motel (David Bowie)

Jump They Say (David Bowie)

Teenage Wildlife (David Bowie)

Under Pressure (David Bowie/Freddie Mercury/Roger Taylor/John Deacon/Brian May)

Moonage Daydream (David Bowie)

We Prick You (David Bowie/Brian Eno)

Hallo Spaceboy (version 2) (David Bowie/Brian Eno)

LP – Side 1

Side 2

Side 3

Side 4

