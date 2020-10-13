The Bird and the Bee Cover ‘Little Drummer Boy’ With Dave Grohl

The Bird and The Bee are gearing up for the holiday season. The group will release Put Up The Lights, a collection of the duo’s favorite holiday songs featured alongside new original compositions.

From that, the group released their new song, “You and I At Christmas Time,” as well as a version of the classic “Little Drummer Boy (feat. Dave Grohl).”

The album, due out Oct. 23rd via No Expectation/Release Me Records, also includes covers of “Deck the Halls” and “Christmas Time is Here.”

You can listen to Grohl’s playing on “The Little Drummer Boy” here and “You and I At Christmas Time” here.

The initial idea for Put Up The Lights dates back to 2007 but it wasn’t until they released Interpreting the Masters Volume 2: A Tribute to Van Halen in 2019 that they committed to making the album. Then the pandemic hit, and The Bird and the Bee — Inara George and Greg Kurstin –worked remotely during the pandemic.

“Working on a holiday record during summer is always strange, no matter what the circumstance,” George said in a statement. “But working on a holiday album during the summer, and a global pandemic, worldwide civil rights protesting, historical wildfires and the lead up to the most important election of our lives is really, really strange. Although I have to admit, it felt like such a sweet little momentary escape singing “Chestnuts Roasting on an open fire…” all alone in my closet. It was a little respite from reality.”

“One of my favorite songs we wrote is “You and I at Christmas Time” which was written through email,” Greg Kurstin said in a statement. “I sent Inara the piano part and I was blown away by what she sang over it.”

Check out Put Up The Lights tracklist:

1. You and I At Christmas Time

2. The Christmas Song

3. Sleigh Ride

4. Deck The Halls

5. Little Drummer Boy (feat. Dave Grohl)

6. Christmas Time Is Here

7. Merry Merry

8. Hallelujah Chorus