Sean Connery, Legendary James Bond Actor, Dies at 90
According to his son, he was "unwell for some time"
Sean Connery, the legendary actor who is debatably the best known James Bond, has died at the age of 90. Connery’s son Jason told the BBC that he died peacefully in his sleep while in the Bahamas and had been “unwell for some time.”
Born on Aug. 25, 1930 in Edinburgh, Connery featured as James Bond at the series’ onset, becoming the defining actor in the spy thriller. In addition to playing Bond, the actor was known for his role as Indiana Jones’ father in Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, The Rock, The Hunt for Red October and for winning an Oscar in 1988 for Best-Supporting Actor in The Untouchables.
Connery’s final film appearance came in 2003’s The League of Extraordinary Gentleman.