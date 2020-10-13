Metallica Announce Acoustic ‘Helping Hands’ Streaming Benefit Show

Metallica’s second “All Within My Hands Helping Hands” acoustic concert and auction will be the band’s first-ever worldwide pay-per-view event. This special gig benefitting the band’s All Within My Hands foundation will stream live from Metallica HQ on Nov. 14 at 2 pm PST.

The event is named after the band’s 2003 song, “All Within My Hands” off St. Anger. The first show in 2018 raised $1.3 million. This year’s virtual event will be live-streamed from Metallica’s San Francisco HQ.

Ticketholders can replay the show for 48 hours from when they first start the stream. Tickets, VIP packages, bundles and more are on sale here.

All of the proceeds from this year’s Helping Hands event — tickets, fees and auction items — will go directly to help those in need, with Metallica and the foundation covering production costs and expenses.

Details of the AWMH Helping Hands auction items and experiences, as well as how to bid on them, will be made available closer to the show date. In 2018, auction items included one-of-a-kind Metallica experiences, autographed music memorabilia, sports collectibles and more.

All Within My Hands is a 501(c)3 non-profit foundation established in 2017 as a way for the Metallica family to give back to communities that have supported the band. This year, AWMH has donated $645,000 to COVID-19-related relief funds, as well as to charities assisting those in the entertainment and hospitality industries suddenly without work.