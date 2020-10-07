Billie Eilish Announces Where Do We Go? Global Livestream Concert

If you’ve ever wanted Billie Eilish in your living room — or bedroom — now’s your chance, thanks to “Where Do We Go?” her first-ever global livestream concert. It will be hosted on Eilish’s website and powered by the Maestro interactive streaming platform.

The event begins on Oct. 24 at 3 pm PST.

The concert will take place live from the five-time Grammy winner’s hometown of Los Angeles. At the conclusion of her performance, all ticket holders will have access to replay the show on-demand for 24 hours.

From now through Sunday, October 11 at 9 pm PST, early ticket buyers will have exclusive access to Eilish merchandise at a discounted price. Additional exclusive merchandise is also available until show day for all ticket holders, and proceeds from select items will go toward Crew Nation, a charitable fund that supports crew members impacted by concert cancelations in 2020.

To donate, buy merchandise or apply for relief, click here.

Additionally, as part of the live stream experience, attendees will receive a Postmates code for free delivery in the U.S. to have food delivered from their favorite eatery before, during or after Eilish’s concert. Those codes are valid until Sunday, Oct. 25 at 11:59 pm EST.

To purchase a ticket to the “Where Do We Go” livestream go here.