The Cribs and Lee Ranaldo are back together again, 13 years later.

The indie rockers enlisted the Sonic Youth guitarist for their Monday-released track, “I Don’t Know Who I Am.” The song is the first time they’ve linked up with Ranaldo since his feature on their 2007 track “Be Safe.”

“Working with Lee on ‘Be Safe’ was without question one of the highlights of our career as a band, and we think that ‘I Don’t Know Who I Am’ is a worthy follow up collaboration,” The band said in a statement. “We are very proud of how it turned out. Lyrically, the song addresses the disconnect that Ryan and myself have always had with our biological paternal lineage – and how that may have shaped our views on masculinity, gender roles, and the men we ultimately grew up to be.”

“I Don’t Know Who I Am” serves as the latest single off The Cribs’ eighth album Night Network, which drops via Sonic Blew/[PIAS] on Nov. 13.

Check out the new track and video below: