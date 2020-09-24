Pink Floyd’s Delicate Sound of Thunder Gets Deluxe Reissue Treatment

Pink Floyd’s 1988 live album and concert film, Delicate Sound Of Thunder, will be reissued on Blu-ray, DVD, two-CD, three-disc vinyl and a deluxe four-disc edition with bonus tracks on Nov 20.

The three-LP 180-gram vinyl set includes nine songs that weren’t included on the 1988 release of the album, while the two-CD release includes eight tracks more than its original release. The songs and footage were captured during Floyd’s A Momentary Lapse of Reason tour, and the setlist included songs from The Dark Side Of The Moon (including “Time” and “Us And Them”), the title track of Wish You Were Here, The Wall’s “Comfortably Numb” and “Run Like Hell.”

The two-CD version features all the songs from A Momentary Lapse Of Reason, including “Learning To Fly.” Other versions include a variety of songs – full tracklistings are below. The sound was completely remixed from the original multitrack tapes by longtime Pink Floyd engineer Andy Jackson with Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour.

All editions feature 24-page photo booklets, with the four-disc box edition including a 40-page photo booklet, tour poster and postcards.

The updated version of the film, directed by Wayne Isham, was sourced from over 100 cans of original 35mm negatives, restored and transferred to 4K and enhanced with 5.1 surround sound.

Delicate Sound of Thunder was the first entirely live album by the band and was recorded over five nights at the Nassau Coliseum on Long Island, New York, in August 1988 and mixed at Abbey Road Studios in September 1988.

This lineup of Pink Floyd was without co-founders keyboardist/vocalist Richard Wright and bass player and lyricist Roger Waters, who had left the group following the 1983 album The Final Cut.

Delicate Sound of Thunder tracklistings:

Disc 1 (Part 1)

1. Shine On You Crazy Diamond, Parts 1-5

2. Signs Of Life*

3. Learning To Fly

4. Yet Another Movie

5. Round And Around

6. A New Machine Part 1*

7. Terminal Frost*

8. A New Machine Part 2*

9. Sorrow

10. The Dogs Of War

11. On The Turning Away

Disc 2 (Part 2)

1. One Of These Days

2. Time

3. On The Run*

4. The Great Gig In The Sky*

5. Wish You Were Here

6. Welcome To The Machine*

7. Us And Them

8. Money

9. Another Brick In The Wall, Part 2

10. Comfortably Numb

11. One Slip*

12. Run Like Hell

BLU-RAY and DVD EDITIONS

RE-EDITED FROM THE ORIGINAL RESTORED 35mm FOOTAGE

AUDIO REMIXED FROM THE ORIGINAL MASTER TAPES

Blu-Ray – Stereo PCM 96/24, 5.1 dts Master Audio (96/24)

DVD – Stereo PCM (48/16), 5.1 Dolby Digital (48/16), 5.1 dts (48/16)

Also included in The Later Years Box Set

24-Page Booklet

1. Shine On You Crazy Diamond, Parts 1-5

2. Signs Of Life

3. Learning To Fly

4. Sorrow

5. The Dogs Of War

6. On The Turning Away

7. One Of These Days

8. Time

9. On The Run

10. The Great Gig In The Sky

11. Wish You Were Here

12. Us And Them

13. Money

14. Comfortably Numb

15. One Slip

16. Run Like Hell

4-DISC BOX EDITION

Deluxe Box includes 2-CD (23 Songs), Blu-ray (21 songs inc. 5 Bonus Tracks), DVD (21 songs inc. 5 Bonus Tracks), 40-Page Booklet, Double Sided Poster, 5 Postcards

Blu-ray – Stereo PCM 96/24, 5.1 dts Master Audio (96/24)

DVD – Stereo PCM (48/16), 5.1 Dolby Digital (48/16), 5.1 dts (48/16)

2-CD Remixed From The Original Master Tapes

Disc 1 (Part 1)

1. Shine On You Crazy Diamond Parts 1-5

2. Signs Of Life

3. Learning To Fly

4. Yet Another Movie

5. Round And Around

6. A New Machine Part 1

7. Terminal Frost

8. A New Machine Part 2

9. Sorrow

10. The Dogs Of War

11. On The Turning Away

Disc 2 (Part 2)

1. One Of These Days

2. Time

3. On The Run

4. The Great Gig In The Sky

5. Wish You Were Here

6. Welcome To The Machine

7. Us And Them

8. Money

9. Another Brick In The Wall Part 2

10. Comfortably Numb

11. One Slip

12. Run Like Hell

BLU-RAY and DVD

1. Shine On You Crazy Diamond, Parts 1-5

2. Signs Of Life

3. Learning To Fly

4. Sorrow

5. The Dogs Of War

6. On The Turning Away

7. One Of These Days

8. Time

9. On The Run

10. The Great Gig In The Sky

11. Wish You Were Here

12. Us And Them

13. Money

14. Comfortably Numb

15. One Slip

16. Run Like Hell

BONUS TRACKS

1. Yet Another Movie

2. Round And Around

3. A New Machine Part 1

4. Terminal Frost

5. A New Machine Part 2

3-LP VINYL

Vinyl One: Side A

1. Shine On You Crazy Diamond, Parts 1-5

2. Signs Of Life *

3. Learning To Fly

Vinyl One: Side B

1. Yet Another Movie

2. Round And Around

3. A New Machine Part 1 *

4. Terminal Frost *

5. A New Machine Part 2 *

6. Sorrow

Vinyl Two: Side A

1. The Dogs Of War

2. On The Turning Away

3. One Of These Days

Vinyl Two: Side B

1. Time

2. On The Run *

3. The Great Gig In The Sky *

4. Wish You Were Here

5. Welcome To The Machine *

Vinyl Three: Side A

1. Us And Them *

2. Money

3. Another Brick In The Wall, Part 2

Vinyl Three: Side B

1. Comfortably Numb

2. One Slip *

3. Run Like Hell