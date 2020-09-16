Nine Inch Nails’ Soundtracks for Quake and The Social Network Reissued on Vinyl

Over the past decade or so, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have become two of the most sought after composers in Hollywood. Now, two of Nine Inch Nails’ earlier soundtracks have been reissued on vinyl.

In 1996, Reznor composed the score for Quake, a first-person shooter game and it’s on vinyl for the first time. Additionally, 2010’s score for The Social Network has been reissued on 180g vinyl. Reznor and Finch won a 2010 Academy Award for Best Original Score for the film.

Reznor and Ross were nominated for an Emmy this year for their work on Watchmen.

Check out the tracklisting for both soundtracks below.

Quake:

Side A

1-Quake Theme

2-Aftermath

3-The Hall of Souls

Side B

1-It Is Raped

2-Parallel Dimensions

3-Life

Side C

1-Damnation

2-Focus

3-Falling

4-The Reaction

The Social Network – 2020 Definitive Edition

Side A

1-Hand Covers Bruise

2-In Motion

3-A Familiar Taste

4-It Catches Up With You

5-Intriguing Possibilities

Side B

1-Painted Sun in Abstract

2-3:14 Every Night

3-Pieces Form the Whole

4-Carbon Prevails

5-Eventually We Find Our Way

Side C

1-Penetration

2-In the Hall of the Mountain King

3-On We March

4-Magnetic

Side D

1-Almost Home

2-Hand Covers Bruise, Reprise

3-Complication With Optimistic Outcome

4-The Gentle Hum of Anxiety

5-Soft Trees Break the Fall

You can get the Quake reissue here and The Social Network reissue here.