NBA YoungBoy Arrested on Drug and Gun Charges

Chart-topping rapper NBA YoungBoy, (born Kentrell Gaulden) was arrested on Sept. 28 on three drug charges, and today (Sept. 29) his attorneys say the artist is not guilty, Baton Rouge, La TV station WAFB reports.

Gaulden, who was arrested with 15 others, is facing drug possession, drug distribution, felon in possession of a firearm, and stolen firearms charges.

According to WAFB, the rapper’s attorney James Manasseh said in a statement, “There’s nothing in the report that indicates that he did anything wrong. They arrested several people and there was no indication that he had any guns or drugs on him at the time of the arrest. I ultimately believe he will be found innocent in all of this.”

NBA YoungBoy’s most recent output was 38 Baby 2 his sixteenth mixtape, released on April 24 and featuring YoungBoy’s mother Sherhonda Gaulden and rapper DaBaby.

