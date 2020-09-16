Live Nation Will Turn Concert Venues Into Polling Centers

With the election less than 50 days aways, Live Nation announced that it plans on converting its concert venues into polling centers in cities like Los Angeles, Atlanta, Austin and more in order to make voting easier.

Venues like The Wiltern and Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, Emo’s in Austin and the Buckhead Theatre in Atlanta are confirmed to serve as polling sites on Nov. 3.

“We are proud to partner with Live Nation and announce The Hollywood Palladium and The Wiltern will be Vote Centers in the upcoming Presidential General Election,” Dean C. Logan, Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk, said. “Live Nation has stepped up to the mic in providing our community safe in-person voting experiences at two iconic music venues. It is collaborations such as this that demonstrate the spirit of community engagement and the strength of our democracy.”

The Fillmore in Philadelphia is another venue that’s close to being confirmed as a polling center as well. In total, Live Nation is aiming to get over 100 of its venues turned into polling centers.

“Core to what we do at Live Nation is helping amplify voices on stage around the world, and supporting voting is another important way we want to continue making voices heard,” Michael Rapino, President and CEO of Live Nation, said in a statement. “We’re honored to work with such incredible partners and will do everything in our power to support and empower voter engagement among our employees and the public.”

Live Nation is partnering with Civic Alliance and More Than A Vote, which is a coalition of Black athletes led by LeBron James — and includes athletes like Patrick Mahomes, DeAndre Hopkins, Damian Lillard, Lisa Leslie — and artists dedicated to protecting voting rights to help with the initiative. More Than A Vote is working to convert sports arenas and stadiums in voting centers as well.

Additionally, as part of this initiative, Live Nation says it’s going to provide employees with paid time off to vote, will incentivize employees to work as poll workers on Election Day, and will partner with organizations on voter access and educational efforts.