The Animals’ Eric Burdon Says ‘House of the Rising Sun’ Fits Donald Trump ‘So Perfectly’

Donald Trump’s had no shortage of artists mad at him for using their music, seemingly preferring to receive cease-and-desist notices from handfuls of musicians rather than being stuck with those who would actually accept the use of their tunes at his rallies. But one artist who won’t be discouraging the current White House regime from using their most famous tune is Eric Burdon of the Animals.

According to Burdon’s Instagram post, no one asked his permission to use “House of the Rising Sun” when Trump landed at Wilmington International Airport in North Carolina this past week — and he certainly doesn’t support the President — but it’s a fitting track for the controversial leader to use.

“Even though nobody asked my permission, I wasn’t surprised to learn that [Trump] used #HouseoftheRisingSun for his rally the other day,” Burdon’s post stated. “A tale of sin and misery set in a brothel suits him so perfectly! Far more appropriate for this time in our history might be.”

Coupled with a photo of the singer wearing a mask adorned with “VOTE” and hashtags like #saveourdemocracy and #bidenharris2020, it’s clear that the British legend won’t soon be performing the track live at one of the rallies. Check it out below to see for yourself.