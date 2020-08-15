Taylor Swift Calls Out Trump for ‘Calculated Dismantling of USPS,’ Urges Fans to ‘Vote Early’

Taylor Swift took to Twitter on Saturday to slam Donald Trump for tampering with the U.S. Postal Service so close to the 2020 election.

“Trump’s calculated dismantling of USPS proves one thing clearly: He is WELL AWARE that we do not want him as our president,” she wrote. “He’s chosen to blatantly cheat and put millions of Americans’ lives at risk in an effort to hold on to power.”

The president has recently gone to great lengths to attack USPS ahead of November, including tweets casting doubt about the validity of mail-in voting; hiring a Postmaster General (who happens to be a major Trump donor) that wants to uproot the service; removing physical mailboxes; and literally dismantling mail-sorting machines in an attempt to force voters to polling places during the pandemic.

“Donald Trump’s ineffective leadership gravely worsened the crisis that we are in and he is now taking advantage of it to subvert and destroy our right to vote and vote safely,” Swift added in a second tweet. “Request a ballot early. Vote early.”

Swift broke her silence on political matters ahead of the 2018 primaries when she encouraged fans to vote for two Tennessee Democrats via Twitter. Voter registration subsequently spiked to 65,000 in 24 hours.