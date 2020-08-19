When Regina Spektor was invited to bring some live music to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, she brought one of her classic songs to the show — “Prisoners” off her 2002 album, Songs.

“When I did my solo piano tour, I revisited some of the older songs. While dreaming up fun things for the Broadway shows I invited Caleb [Teicher], who is brilliant at using tap as percussion, to check out ‘Prisoners,’” Spektor said in a statement.

The performance was filmed after Spektor’s Broadway run at the Lunt-Fontanne Theater last summer.

She continued, “After the shows, we filmed the song at Roulette in Brooklyn, just to have a memory of that wonderful moment. Little did we know that being alone in a theater and on opposite sides of the stage would be where the world was heading. I await the day we can all dance and perform together- but for now I’m so glad to share this performance during a time I’ve been missing playing music for people.”

While the performance with dancer Caleb Teicher was filmed last year, it fits nicely in the world of socially distanced everything.

In July, Spektor joined a coalition of artists to demanding clearance for the use of their songs in political campaigns last month.

Watch Regina Spektor’s performance of “Prisoners” featuring dancer Caleb Teicher below.