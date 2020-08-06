New Music \
Hear Prince’s Previously Unreleased Song ‘Cosmic Day’
Track, pulled from late artist's legendary vault, appears on upcoming 'Sign O' the Times' reissue
The Prince Estate went into the vault for another previously unreleased song, “Cosmic Day.”
The track was recorded on November 15, 1986, at Sunset Sound, Studio 3, with engineers Susan Rogers and Coke Johnson.
“While the song had floated among ardent collectors as a small snippet, the full version reveals Prince at his most psychedelic,” reads a statement regarding the release. “From the race car ignition sounding intro to the screaming guitar finale, Prince sings about Mermen in the sky and flying in the deep sea.”
“Cosmic Day” follows the release of “Witness 4 The Prosecution (Version 1)” in June and the 1979 version of “I Could Never Take the Place of Your Man,” which came out last month.
Listen to Prince’s “Cosmic Day” and see the track’s handwritten lyrics below.
Sign O’ the Times is out Sept. 25. via the Prince Estate in partnership with Warner Records. You can pre-order the double-LP here.