Linkin Park will release a deluxe 20th-anniversary edition of Hybrid Theory on Oct. 9. The set will include demos, rarities, B-sides, DVDs and more than 90 minutes of rare video footage, along with other extras.

Hybrid Theory broke the band in 2000 on the strength of singles including “One Step Closer” and “In the End” and the Grammy-winning “Crawling,” which are on the reissues.

The group, whose frontman Chester Bennington died in 2017 at the age of 41, also shared the long-sought-after 1999 demo “She Couldn’t” today.

The Limited Edition Super Deluxe Box consists of five CDs — the original Hybrid Theory, double-platinum accompanying remix record Reanimation, B-Side Rarities with 12 previously-released tracks from the era, LPU Rarities with 18 tracks only circulated through the Linkin Park Underground (LPU) fan club, and Forgotten Demos with 12 unreleased tracks, including “She Couldn’t.”

Extras include an 80-page book featuring previously unseen photos; a cassette reproduction of original 2-track street team sampler; and 18 x 24 poster of Bennington; three lithographs featuring new art by band members Mike Shinoda and Joe Hahn; and a replica tour laminate.