Jeff Tweedy’s New Book Will Teach You How to Write a Song

Wilco singer/songwriter Jeff Tweedy will release How to Write One Song, billed as a “candid and fascinating primer on the art form he knows best,” on Oct. 13 on Dutton. The new book, which follows up his 2019 memoir, Let’s Go (So We Can Get Back), promises to reveal the “the behind-the-scenes process, and the joy he gets from making something new.”

Tweedy explains the tome’s raison d’etre: “The feeling I get when I write—the sense that time is simultaneously expanding and disappearing—that I’m simultaneously more me and also free of me—is the main reason I wanted to put my thoughts on songwriting down in book form to share with everyone so inclined.”

How to Write One Song contains actionable and practical songwriting tips, including tips on overcoming self-defeating dialog, building a creative habit, language techniques to get out of a writing comfort zone, and easy recording methods.

Tweedy, 52, has released 18 albums in his career, including four with Uncle Tupelo and 11 with Wilco. His most recent album was April 2019,’s Warmer, featuring son Spencer Tweedy.

How to Write One Song is available for pre-order here.