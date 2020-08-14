First Aid Kit are looking back on what tour life on the road was like in their new video for “On The Road Again.”

Johanna and Klara Söderbergtook put their own harmonic spin on the 1980 Willie Nelson classic, which they recorded more than seven years ago.

Read First Aid Kit’s statement about the track below:

“We’re excited to release our version of “On The Road Again” by Willie Nelson. We recorded this cover a couple of years ago and recently found it while digging through the archives. The song is a country classic, it feels like we’ve known it forever. Because of the situation with COVID, sadly, the theme of the song has never felt more relevant than it does today. We made a video for the song using cellphone footage from our tours throughout the years. Going through all those videos made us emotional. It made us realize how much we appreciate being able to roam freely around the world. How much we love the feeling of playing live for people, in the flesh. How much we miss our incredible band and crew.”

Proceeds from track sales will go to Crew Nation, which helps the countless tour and venue crew members who can’t work right now due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“So much of the magic happens behind the stage,” First Aid Kit said in a statement. “It’s easily taken for granted, but without our touring and venue crew live music wouldn’t be possible. It’s important that we help them out right now.

Oh, how we wish we could get back on the road again! Hopefully we’ll see you down the road sometime soon.”

Meanwhile, Crew Nation is grateful for all the support.

“Crew Nation is extremely grateful to Johanna and Klara for finding a way to support the members of crew who have been forced off the road and out of work,” said Nurit Smith, Executive Director, Music Forward Foundation. “These music crews spend their lives touring with artists, so it’s wonderful to have special tribute to those unseen magical moments with this song and video.”

This is the first release that they have done since Ruins album and Tender Offerings EP in 2018.

Watch First Aid Kit’s cover of Nelson’s “On The Road Again” below.

And you can purchase and stream the track here.