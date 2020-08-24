Black Days, a film based on the last days in the life of Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell, who died in 2017, is currently in production, according to the film’s website.

Filming is slated to begin Sept. 10.

The site also states, “from the cast of the Academy Award-winning Walk the Line comes a based on true events story,” citing Johnny Holiday, who played Carl Perkins in Walk the Line, as associated with the Black Days project, presumably in the role of Cornell. AmeriFilms LLC/Road Rage Films will produce the biopic, according to film industry publication Backstage.

That publication’s casting page indicates Black Days is looking for actors to play roles including “Young Chris: Male, 12-16;” “Doctor, 61-18;” “Hotel Maid: Female, 18-55;” “Road Manager Male, 25-55″ and other parts, including extras to portray musicians and roadies. The casting call also states that “COVID-19 guidelines required on set. Filming is done in small groups only.”

SPIN has reached out to Cornell’s estate for comment on the nature of the film.

Last week, Cornell’s statue in Seattle outside of the Museum of Pop Culture was vandalized. Cornell’s wife, Vicky, released a statement saying that “The statue is not only a work of art but a tribute to Chris, his incomparable musical legacy and everything that he stood for.”