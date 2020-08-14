Billie Eilish, The Chicks and Jennifer Hudson highlight the group of artists who have been tapped to perform at the Democratic National Convention, Variety and CBS News reported.

Billy Porter, John Legend, Leon Bridges, Common, Stephen Stills, Prince Royce and others have also been slated to perform at the four-day event that will make the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris ticket official.

“The performances — ranging from renditions of the national anthem, to American classics, to new songs — are expected to draw in new viewers who may not have tuned into conventions of previous years, ensuring the 2020 Democratic National Convention will engage more Americans than ever before,” the DNC said in a statement.

The Democratic National Convention will take place on Aug. 17 to Aug. 20 from 9 pm-11 pm ET in Milwaukee at the Wisconsin Center.

You can watch a livestream of the Democratic National Convention here.