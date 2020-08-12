Beck Joins Forces With NASA for Hyperspace: A.I. Exploration

Beck might be one of the biggest alternative artists on this planet, but now he’s ready to conquer other worlds.

His latest release, Hyperspace: A.I. Exploration, released today (Aug. 12), sees him team up with NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory for a twist on his 2019 effort Hyperspace. In the visual album, Beck’s music is paired with photos from NASA space missions to create a merging of music and art that’s powered by artificial intelligence.

Hyperspace: A.I. Exploration is an interstellar journey through a series of hybrid data and music videos featuring @NASA data provided by @NASAJPL transformed through artificial intelligence, scored to Beck’s Hyperspace by Osk. Explore: https://t.co/5YUvodMxZ7 pic.twitter.com/Gm65Vc9tk9 — Beck (@beck) August 12, 2020

All 11 songs on the record find themselves serving as soundtracks to different missions, with the song “Uneventful Days” being played over images from Apollo 12 and the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO).

“I think each song is kind of a different way that different people ‘hyperspace’ — we escape from the reality that we’re dealing with,” Beck said in a statement.

The visual album’s release comes as Beck announced a deluxe version of Hyperspace to drop on Dec. 4. That limited-edition vinyl contains two bonus tracks and fresh mixes of “Star,” “Hyperspace,” “See Through” and “Die Waiting.” The reissue is now available for preorder.

Check out the A.I. Exploration tracklist below and take a peek at the collaborative effort here.

“Hyperlife” | Landsat 8, International Space Station Uneventful Days | Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO), Apollo 12

“Saw Lightning” | Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO), Curiosity Rover, Viking 1 Orbiter

“Die Waiting” | Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO)

“Chemical” | Cassini-Huygens

“Hyperspace” | Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS)

“Stratosphere” | Spitzer Space Telescope

“Dark Places” | Hubble Space Telescope (HST)

“Star” | Hubble Space Telescope (HST), Swift, Fermi Gamma-Ray Space Telescope

“Everlasting Nothing” | Hubble Space Telescope (HST)