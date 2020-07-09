Vampire Weekend has released a new live EP that will remind fans what it was like to go to a live show (since that obviously isn’t happening for a while).

Titled Live in Florida, the EP was recorded at a pair of the band’s show at St. Augustine Amphitheatre and at the James L. Knight Center in Miami, respectively.

“Vampire Weekend has had a long and healthy relationship with the Florida music fan, and last summer’s Miami/St. Augustine run was no different,” drummer Chris Tomson said in a statement. “These shows were a little sticky in the August humidity but I had so much fun playing and the really great crowd vibes always help (especially, but not limited to, Nick from Orlando’s inspired assistance on A-Punk). These shows stayed with me like the pepper sauce from O’Steen’s or a Cubano Doble from Enriqueta’s.”

Live in Florida is only available to stream or purchase on Amazon Prime Music, which you can do so here. Vampire Weekend released their most recent studio album, Father of the Bride, in 2019.

Check out the tracklisting below.

White Sky (Live in Miami)

How Long? (Live in St. Augustine)

Sunflower (Live in Miami)

Nick from Orlando Intro

A-Punk (Featuring Nick from Orlando) (Live in St. Augustine)

2021 (Live in St. Augustine)