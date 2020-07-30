Rolling Stones Preview Steel Wheels Live DVD Featuring Axl Rose, Eric Clapton

The Rolling Stones keep the musical treats coming. The British rock legends announced the details about their previously unreleased Steel Wheels Live – Atlantic City, New Jersey.

The 1989 concert film features Guns N’ Roses members Axl Rose and Izzy Stradlin, Eric Clapton, and John Lee Hooker. Both Rose and Stradlin join the Stones on “Salt of The Earth” off the 1968 LP, Beggars Banquet while Clapton plays “Little Rooster” with them. And finally, Hooker comes in on “Boogie Chillen.”

After 7 years off the road, see the Stones glorious return in 1989 with Steel Wheels Live, a performance from Atlantic City NJ, ft. special guests John Lee Hooker, Eric Clapton, Axl Rose and Izzy Stradlin – coming out on September 25th. Pre-order now at https://t.co/RpUyhKJSol pic.twitter.com/GaV9esaRHC — The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) July 30, 2020

“I would hate to come out with something that’s not startling,” Mick Jagger said about the launch of the 1989/90 Steel Wheels Tour in a statement.

Steel Wheels Live will come in a variety of formats, including a limited 180gm 4LP colored vinyl, DVD + 2CD, SD Blu-ray + 2CD and digital. The set will also include a DVD from the Japan Dome as well as Steel Wheels Rare Reels, a CD featuring songs that aren’t in the Rolling Stones’ usual setlist.

Aside from the special edition restored, remixed and remastered set, they’ll also be dropping a double A-sided 10″ picture disc of “Rock and a Hard Place” (Live from Atlantic City) and “Almost Hear You Sigh” (Live from Tokyo Dome) on Record Store Day’s fall date (Sept. 26).

Steel Wheels Live – Atlantic City, New Jersey is out Sept. 25 via Eagle Rock Entertainment. Preorder your copy here. Watch the trailer below.