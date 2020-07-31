In a year where absolutely nothing is surprising anymore, and nothing is ever on time, Lil Uzi Vert and Future just reinvented what it means to be fashionably late.

The hip-hop powerhouses came through on a promise and sort-of-surprise-dropped two new tracks “Over Your Head” and “Patek,” on Friday afternoon. While the pair teased a joint effort this month on Instagram — with a date of July 31 attached — fans were disappointed to see the release was absent from streaming services on Friday at midnight EST.

But even with a tardy pass, Hendrix and Baby Pluto just came through with a pair of emo-trap slappers to help us graduate past Summer 2020.

“Over Your Head” sees Uzi — who dropped his sophomore album Eternal Atake earlier this year — taking charge with Future giving the uptempo, sing-a-long-worthy track a taste of him as the side guy (which he should never be, but hey it works here). As for “Patek,” the guys find themselves slowing it down for a braggadocios ode to, well, themselves, as only they could.

“I had to get a Louis/a bag or two, It is no one that is bad as you. We got new Pateks on Pateks too,” Uzi raps as he explains his meteoric musical rise.

Check out both tracks below and continue to cross your fingers that full-length release from the hip-hop titans arrives at some point soon.