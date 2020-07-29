Hear King Buzzo’s Sinister New Song ‘Delayed Clarity’

Buzz Osborne has unleashed the final preview of his upcoming second album, Gift of Sacrifice.

The pioneering Melvins frontman, recording under the name King Buzzo, released the experimental “Delayed Clarity” on Wednesday. The sinister track, which follows album cuts “I’m Glad I Could Help Out” and “Science In Modern America,” unfolds with strummed acoustic guitars, brooding vocals, and scraping strings.

Gift of Sacrifice, featuring Mr. Bungle bassist Trevor Dunn, is out August 14 via Ipecac Recordings. The album was originally set for a May release but postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The record follows King Buzzo’s solo debut, 2014’s This Machine Kills Artists.

Between those two LPs, Osborne recorded a series of albums with Melvins: 2016’s Basses Loaded and Three Men and a Baby (with Mike Kunka), 2017’s A Walk With Love and Death, and 2018’s Pinkus Abortion Technician. In June, Melvins teamed with Mudhoney for the four-song White Lazy Boy EP, featuring covers of Black Flag’s “My War” and Neil Young’s “Drive Back.”

Check out King Buzzo’s “Delayed Clarity” and the Gift of Sacrifice tracklist below:

1. “Mental Vomit”

2. “Housing, Luxury, Energy”

3. “I’m Glad I Could Help”

4. “Delayed Clarity”

5. “Junkie Jesus”

6. “Science in Modern America”

7. “Bird Animal”

8. “Mock She”

9. “Acoustic Junkie”