Fountains of Wayne’s Jody Porter Shares New Single, Announces Album

While Fountains of Wayne’s future may be put on hold, the band’s former lead guitarist is going solo…kind of.

Jody Porter is teaming up with his new backing band, the Berlin Waltz, for their latest single “Sunsick Moon” and new album, Waterways, out this fall. The LP, which Porter recorded in London, features his former Fountains of Wayne bandmate Brian Young on drums.

The three-minute track showcases Porter’s distorted shredding abilities and lead vocals. In a statement, he detailed how the track evolved over time. “‘Sunsick Moon’ was birthed on the North Sea,” he said. “It was meant to be an instrumental, but then the lyrics started to flow.”

This isn’t the only time Porter and Young have recently shared space on wax. Earlier this year, after Fountains of Wayne’s Adam Schlesinger died of COVID complications, the band’s surviving members reunited — with Sharon Van Etten in Schlesinger’s place — for a tribute to their friend and collaborator.

Listen to Porter’s “Sunsick Moon” below.