Duffy Writes Open Letter to Netflix to Remove 365 Days

Earlier this year, British singer Duffy reemerged after a lengthy, mysterious absence. We found out in a lengthy essay that the singer had been kidnapped and raped, but now, she’s using her platform to help victims.

In an open letter, Duffy is asking Netflix CEO Reed Hastings to remove the Polish film 365 Days, a film she says “glamorizes the brutal reality of sex trafficking, kidnapping and rape,” from the platform.

The film was released earlier this year in Poland. Duffy wants Netflix to produce content pertaining to the global problem of kidnapping and sex trafficking.

“Today, I really don’t know what to think, say, or do, other than to reach out and explain to you in this letter how irresponsible it was of Netflix to broadcast the film 365 Days,” she wrote. “I don’t want to be in this position to have to write to you, but the virtue of my suffering obliges me to do so, because of a violent experience that I endured of the kind that you have chosen to present as ‘adult erotica.’”

“It grieves me that Netflix provides a platform for such ‘cinema’, that eroticises kidnapping and distorts sexual violence and trafficking as a ‘sexy’ movie,” she continued. “I just can’t imagine how Netflix could overlook how careless, insensitive, and dangerous this is.”

Read the full letter below: