Cloud Nothings will release a new studio album, The Black Hole Understands, on Friday, July 3 via Bandcamp. The streaming platform is waiving its fees that day to support recording artists during the coronavirus pandemic.

The indie-rock band also announced a Bandcamp subscription service, offering fans a monthly digital EP, merch discount and (for “super subscribers”) two vinyl records a year.

Cloud Nothings wrote and recorded their new LP remotely in self-isolation, collaborating through email, Pitchfork reports. “It’s a quarantine album, so like…not actually recorded live,” singer-guitarist Dylan Baldi tweeted Thursday. “I’m playing instruments and singing, [Jayson Gerycz] is playing drums. it’s poppy and also kind of sad. which is more or less my state of mind.”

They will donate 25 percent of album sales to Play On Philly and the Rainey Institute, “two organizations that provide arts education in areas of Philly and Cleveland that don’t generally have easy access to that kind of thing.”

Baldi noted that Cloud Nothings have another new project in the hopper: “There’s also an album we made as an actual band in a room playing back in February – you’ll hear that one eventually.”

The group issued their most recent LP, Last Building Burning, in 2018.

Cloud Nothings — The Black Hole Understands Tracklisting

1. Story That I Live

2. The Sound of Everyone

3. An Average World

4. A Weird Interaction

5. Tall Gray Structure

6. A Silent Reaction

7. The Mess Is Permanent

8. Right on the Edge

9. Memory of Regret

10. The Black Hole Understands