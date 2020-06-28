Jennifer Hudson Stars as Aretha Franklin in First Respect Teaser Trailer

Over two years ago, Jennifer Hudson was tapped by none other than Aretha Franklin herself to star in a biopic about the Queen of Soul. Now, the much-anticipated Respect received its first teaser trailer, which dropped during the BET Awards.

In it, there’s footage of Hudson performing, getting advice, standing up for herself (Marc Maron plays famed music exec Jerry Wexler who she tells to call her Ms. Franklin) all in the 75-second teaser trailer.

Respect is directed by Tony-nominated Liesl Tommy and in addition to Hudson, it stars Marlon Wayans (as her first husband), Audra McDonald (as her mother), Forest Whitaker, Queen Latifah, Mary J. Blige and Maron.

Hudson’s film debut was, of course, for portraying Effie White in Dreamgirls back in 2006, which she won the Best Supporting Actress Oscar.

The film is due out in December via MGM.

Check it out below.