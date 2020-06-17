The Karate Kid soundtrack has never sounded so badass.

Rockers Evanescence dropped a new cover of Bananarama’s 1983 pop classic “Cruel Summer” last week, in honor of a summer-defining pandemic this year. The rendition of the Karate Kid song, featuring theatrical pipes from lead singer Amy Lee and guitar from Troy McLawhorn, gives the once-uplifting pop bop a refurbished, eerie feeling to it.

Beautiful cover of #CruelSummer by @evanescence 🎹 & we totally agree that songs are taking on different meanings during this time…

Check out the full video on their IGTV! pic.twitter.com/n8WvVrThzV — Bananarama Official (@VivaBananarama) June 8, 2020

“So many songs have seemed to take on a new and deeper meaning during this time,” Lee says at the end of the video. “And that’s one of those for me.”

The cover comes before the group’s release of their first album in nine years, The Bitter Truth, slated for release this fall, with the lead single, “Wasted On You,” dropping back in April.

Of the album, Lee told Entertainment Tonight “I’m considering this is it — we’re just releasing it one [song] at a time for a while until we eventually drop the rest of the album at the end of it at some point this year.”

Check out the “Cruel Summer” cover below: