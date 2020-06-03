Chris Trousdale, Dream Street Bandmember, Dies at 34

Chris Trousdale, a member of ’90s boy band Dream Street and an actor featured in shows like Lucifer and Austin and Ally, has died at age 34 from an “undisclosed illness,” according to a representative.

“It is with a heavy heart that we confirm the passing of Chris Trousdale on June, 2, 2020 from an undisclosed illness,” a representative said in a Twitter statement. “He was a light to so many and will be missed dearly by his family, friends and fans all over the world.” The statement continued by asking fans to respect his family’s privacy and any donations in his name be given to ASPCA.

Trousdale was a founding member of the pop five-piece, which was revamped successfully in 1999 and later disbanded in 2002.

He and his bandmates — Greg Raposo, Frankie Galasso, Matt Ballinger and Jesse McCartney, who went on to have a successful career as a solo singer — saw success with their singles “It Happens Every Time” and “Sugar Rush.” Dream Street’s 2001 debut was certified gold in the U.S. and hit No. 37 on the Billboard 200, becoming a Radio Disney classic in the process.

As an actor, Trousdale appeared in films “Gone Astray” and “The Candlelight Murderers” and also saw some success on the small screen with appearances on “Days of Our Lives” and Disney Channel’s “Shake It Up” alongside Zendaya.

Trousdale’s Dream Street bandmate McCartney took to Instagram to share his thoughts on his childhood friend.

“Although we were a band for only 3 years, at that age, it feels like a lifetime and we built a real brotherhood,” he wrote, saying his bandmate died of COVID-19 complications. “In later years, we would grow apart as our lives would take different turns, but I would often reflect on our early days together and think about how exciting it all was. My deepest sympathies go out to his mother whom I know cherished him dearly.”