Aloe Blacc Drops New Single ‘My Way,’ Announces First Album in 7 Years

Aloe Blacc’s seven-year wait since his Billboard-charting, major-label debut gave him time to become more than just “The Man.”

The soul singer returned Friday with his latest single “My Way,” a stripped-back motivational ode to making it through any challenge. The choir-filled track, produced by Jonas Jeberg (“High Hopes”), follows Blacc’s February comeback single “I Do” and, as the singer hopes, will give fans some much-needed inspiration.

“My goal was to make sure when you hear ‘My Way,’ that you feel you are part of the song, the fight and spirit of self-determination,” Blacc says. “The lyrics tell about not having it easy, not having support, but finding the way to be your own support, believing in yourself, going for your goals and living your dreams. My wish is that it motivates them and inspires them to achieve whatever it is they are trying to achieve.”

Blacc’s new single is the latest off his just-announced album, All Love Everything, which follows his new journey as not just a father, but a Black father. The record — which is his first non-Christmas album since topping the charts with singles like “Wake Me Up” with Avicii and “The Man” — follows along with his familial experiences and takes a few of its themes from conversations he and producers had during studio sessions, focusing at times on work, sacrifice, and above all, perseverance.

“The term ‘all love everything’ is a phrase that I share with family friends,” Blacc says. “In our salutations, we would say ‘all love everything,’ whether in text or in person.”

All Love Everything drops on Oct. 2. Listen to Blacc’s latest single below: