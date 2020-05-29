Harry Styles, Coachella headliner Frank Ocean, Vampire Weekend and the Verve once had nothing in common. Well, now they do.

Alt-rock quintet Switchfoot announced a new EP of covers this week — appropriately titled Covers – with the group’s first single, a rendition of Ocean’s 2011 Nostalgia, Ultra cut “Swim Good,” released today (May 29).

The EP also comes complete with the groups’ takes on Styles’ top-20 single “Lights Up,” the Chainsmokers’ “Sick Boy,” Vampire Weekend’s “Harmony Hall,” the Verve’s “Lucky Man” and Jon Bellion’s “Stupid Deep.”

Hey y’all! Hope you’re safe and healthy. During this strange, unsettling time of isolation, playing these cover songs have brought me a lot of joy. They have reminded me that the world’s a lot bigger than the four walls of my own personal quarantine. pic.twitter.com/iKYZpA6cNj — Switchfoot (@switchfoot) May 28, 2020

The band — behind hits “Meant to Live” and “Dare You to Move” — is looking forward to the out-of-left-field release. In a Twitter thread earlier this week, the group wrote “Seems like we all could use a bit of perspective these days: what it means to be alive, to be in community, to be human. So we’ve decided to bring you our first ever Covers EP, our own stamp on a diverse group of songs. We want to shock and surprise you. We want to move you.”

The project drops on June 19, with the Ocean cover now available on streaming services.

You can check out their latest video for the track below.