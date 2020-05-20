Jeff Rosenstock has done it again.

The singer/songwriter has surprise-released No Dream, his fourth solo studio album, without warning. He previously did this on New Year’s Day 2018 when he dropped Post- without warning as well.

“It was feeling like a very personal record for me,” Rosenstock said in a statement. “A lot of it was stemming from the anxiety I was feeling from the last two years, this existential crisis of wondering who I am. I didn’t expect to be doing well, in my life, ever.”

Having recently moved to Los Angeles, Rosenstock recorded the album with Jack Shirley (Deafheaven, Hard Girls, Joyce Manor) at Oakland’s Atomic Garden. The album features appearances by Chris Farren, Laura Stevenson, Dan Potthast and more.

The record (obviously) is out now on Polyvinyl and is available for free download via Quote Unquote Records, with all donations going to Food Not Bombs. You can grab it here.

In support of the release, there will be an album listening party and fan Q&A at 12 pm PST/3 pm EST today (May 20).

<a href="http://jeffrosenstock.bandcamp.com/album/no-dream" target="_blank">NO DREAM by Jeff Rosenstock</a>

Check out the tracklisting below:

NO TIME

Nikes (Alt)

Scram!

N O D R E A M

State Line

f a m e

Leave It In The Sun

The Beauty Of Breathing

Old Crap

***BNB

Monday At The Beach

Honeymoon Ashtray

Ohio Tpke