Fiona Apple has been keeping herself busy. Aside from dropping her latest studio effort, Fetch the Bolt Cutters, she has been speaking about the importance of indigenous lands as well as opening up about previous relationships.

And now, we find out that she has been working on music for a new Apple TV+ animated comedy series called Central Park. Created by Loren Bouchard (of Bob’s Burgers fame), Josh Gad and Nora Smith, each of the episodes feature “three to six original songs.”

Apple co-wrote the track, “New York Doesn’t Like Your Face,” which appears in the 10th episode. Other music contributors include Sara Bareilles, Cyndi Lauper, Aimee Mann, Meghan Trainor and Anthony Hamilton.

Central Park’s first two epsiodes premiered today (May 29), and each week the music from new episodes will be available on streaming services.

Hear music from the first two episodes of Central Park below.

With the new music and this project, it looks like we’ll be hearing more from Apple this year. But in the mean time, check out SPIN’s list of her best tracks.