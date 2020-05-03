Duff and Susan McKagan are giving back to their community.

On Friday, the Guns N’ Roses bassist and his wife donated 1,000 masks to UW Medicine’s childcare staff in their hometown of Seattle to ensure they’re protected while at work and between shifts.

“Think of all the tendrils of people who need masks,” Duff explained in a video for Q13 Fox, “not just at the hospital — they have to go to the grocery store; they have people taking care of their kids.”

“It really feels cathartic to give back. It just feels really good to do our little part and stay home,” Susan said, while her husband yelled “STAY HOME!” next to her.

“We’re all excited to just flatten this curve. We’re trying to stay positive and looking forward to the outcome after this, and reconnecting again, and music,” Susan continued, looking over at Duff, “and sports, and community.”

“The other side’s gonna be epic,” the rock legend proclaimed.

The masks were made by an exclusive, high-end fashion and lifestyle brand called Chrome Hearts, and the couple plans to donate another 1,000 masks next week.

Duff also took to Twitter to call the UW Medicine Child Care Center workers “heroes” after they thanked him and Susan for their generous donation.

You guys are heroes! It was @SuHolmesMcKagan and my absolute pleasure. https://t.co/hLbuANV4oH — Duff McKagan (@DuffMcKagan) May 1, 2020

Susan also shared her gratitude on Instagram. “#ThankYou from the bottom of our hearts, all those working at hospitals for your unprecedented selfless and tireless giving to all of us! We love, respect and appreciate you!” she wrote alongside a thank you video from the UW Medicine Child Care Center staff.