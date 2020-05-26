Bucky Baxter, Bob Dylan and R.E.M. Pedal-Steel Guitarist, Dies at 65

Bucky Baxter, the multi-instrumentalist who played pedal-steel guitar with Bob Dylan in the 1990s, has died at the age of 65. His son, Rayland Baxter, confirmed the news in an Instagram post.

No cause of death has been given and Baxter died on May 25.

“He is my everything and now he is an angel. My heart is broken yet I am blinded by joy,” Rayland Baxter wrote.

Born in Melbourne, Florida, Baxter was based in New Jersey and was known primarily for his pedal-steel work. He performed with Dylan in the 1990s on his Unplugged and Time Out of Mind albums. He was also part of his touring band during this time as well.

Baxter also played on R.E.M.‘s Green, Steve Earle’s Guitar Town, Exit 0 and Copperhead Road and Beastie Boys’ Mike D.‘s Country Mike’s Greatest Hits albums. He also featured on albums by Ben Folds and Kacey Musgraves in addition to his son’s work

See the announcement shared on Instagram below.