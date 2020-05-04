Billy Joel, Sting, Mariah Carey, Bon Jovi and more will be doing virtual performances for Rise Up New York! on May 11.

Hosted by Robin Hood, an organization fighting poverty in New York City in conjunction with iHeartMedia, the telethon will be raising money to support New Yorkers who have been experiencing hardship due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tina Fey will be taking on the master of ceremony duties while stars like Jimmy Fallon, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Robert De Niro, Bette Midler, Barbra Streisand, Jennifer Lopez, Jake Gyllenhaal, Spike Lee, ex-New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning and others will appear from their homes to encourage people to donate.

“This crisis has created a whole new set of challenges for the millions of New Yorkers who already struggled to make ends meet,” Robin Hood CEO Wes Moore said in a statement. “This is a moment where we must all come together and rise up together as a community in support of our neighbors and in support of one another.”

The fundraiser will air from 7 pm to 8 pm ET on May 11 on CNBC and on local broadcast stations as well as New York Spectrum 1 and News 12 for New Yorkers. It will also stream on iHeartMedia and Entercom radio stations and SiriusXM.