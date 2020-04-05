Whethan’s ‘Fantasy’ Playlist

With everyone sequestered and self-quarantining due to the coronavirus, we’ve asked our favorite artists to come up with playlists that keep you entertained. Here’s Whethan:

Fantasy is kind of the idea that in my head there’s something out there larger than life. Everyone has their own version of fantasy, but I think during these dark times it’s important to create and live our own version of whatever that is. My album encompasses this idea and these are songs that inspired it.

“A Different Feeling” – The Avalanches

The Avalanches are absolute legends and this song from their first album is one of their best.

“Breathe Deeper” – Tame Impala

Tame Impala is one of my biggest musical inspirations and this song from the new album is insane.

“The Difference” – Flume & Toro y Moi

This collaboration consists of two extremely talented artists and the result is amazing.

“Wild Youngster” – NEZ, Schoolboy Q

This song has such a cool groove to it. It sounds somewhat lo-fi but still smacks and Schoolboy Q is great on it.

“Wedding Bells” – Cashmere Cat

For me, the piano chord progression really drives this song for me and I think overall, this is a really sonically beautiful song. There’s a lot of impressive production going on in the track.

“Expressing What Matters” – Disclosure

This song is from their new EP which I thoroughly enjoyed. But for me, this song is definitely the standout track.

“Someone Said” – Swae Lee

This is one of my current favorite rap bangers to listen to. It’s just a fun listen.

“Hell N Back” – Bakar

This is such a pleasant song to listen to. The vocals are so interesting and fresh and the hook is extremely catchy.

“Face to Face” – Daft Punk

Discovery is my favorite album of all time so I had to include one of the songs on this playlist. I’ve been listening to this track, in particular, a lot lately because I really love the mix of guitar and vocal and electronic drums.

“NOT MY BRO” – Baby Keem

Baby Keem has been one of my favorite rappers lately and this is definitely one of my favorites of his. The beat switch-up is awesome.

“Lost In Yesterday” – Tame Impala

Again, I LOVE Tame Impala so of course, I’m adding another song off the new album. The whole album is great but this is one of the really fun, upbeat songs.

“Tribe” – Dav the Ninja

I found this artist on Spotify recently and absolutely love the beats he’s been making. They all hit so hard.

“Comet Face” – King Krule

I think King Krule is a really cool and interesting artist. His new album was really interesting to me because of all the atonal and eerie sounds he used. It created a really cool atmosphere for the music to exist in. This is one of my favorites from the album.

“Get By” – Medasin

I really enjoyed Medasin’s new album. The whole project had a really smooth energy to it and this song is a great example of that.

“Experiment On Me” – Halsey

This song is such a departure from the normal Halsey song and I think it is really cool. This song has an amazing energy to it.

“Subways” – The Avalanches

Here’s another peak Avalanches song. This is from their newer album but still has the classic Avalanches sound to it.

“Star Guitar” – The Chemical Brothers

The Chemical Brothers are absolutely amazing. Their sound is so uniquely them and it never fails to get people moving.

“After Party” – Don Toliver

This is another rap song I’m putting on this playlist because it has great production, great vocals and goes super hard.

“Robot Rock” – Daft Punk

This song is a quintessential Daft Punk song. They used to open a lot of their sets with this song and there’s definitely a reason why.

“Money Spread” – Lil Uzi Vert, Young Nudy

I’m a big Uzi fan and really enjoyed his newest album. This is one of the standouts for me.

“Something Restless” – Felly

Felly is a dope artist and I love his use of guitar in this track. The vocals also provide a really atmospheric vibe to it. Overall this song is just a great one to relax to.

“Intro” – Alan Braxe, Fred Falke

This song is such a jam. It’s got that French house energy to it and is fun to blast when you’re trying to turn up at home or at the club.