Despite today’s trying times, Mavis Staples and Jeff Tweedy are working together again and want to throw you some positivity. And they’re doing it with the release of “All In It Together.” The song is an outtake from their 2017 recording session.

Produced by Tweedy, the guitar-driven track calls out to everyone to “get it together” with lyrics like, “I need you / You need me / Now we’re all in it together / We gotta get it right.”

“The song speaks to what we’re going through now – everyone is in this together, whether you like it or not,” Staples said in a statement. “It doesn’t matter how much money you have, what race or sex you are, where you live…it can still touch you.”

She added, “It’s hit so many people in our country and around the world in such a horrible way and I just hope this song can bring a little light to the darkness. We will get through this but we’re going to have to do it together. If this song is able to bring any happiness or relief to anyone out there in even the smallest way, I wanted to make sure that I helped to do that.”

Aside from listening to it on all the streaming services, you can also purchase the track on Bandcamp.

All proceeds from sales will go to the My Block, My Hood, My City, which is a Chicago-based organization making sure that seniors have access to the essentials need to battle COVID-10. You can find more information about the organization here.

Listen to Mavis Staples’ “All In It Together” featuring Jeff Tweedy below: