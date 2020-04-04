Josh Roossin of The Jacks’ ‘Moody in the Living Room’ Playlist

With everyone sequestered and self-quarantining due to the coronavirus, we’ve asked our favorite artists to come up with playlists that keep you entertained. Here’s Josh Roossin of The Jacks:

Music has always been a constant in my life for transporting me during good and bad times. Whether that is performing live, creating music with the band, or just listening to tunes in my car or on a run. During these uncertain times, I’ve definitely leaned on music more than ever. I have a tendency of always making my playlists way too long, so narrowing it down to 10 tracks was tough. I know this is an eclectic mix of tunes, but I wanted to include songs that transport me to a specific mood or place in life, or tunes that have just always stuck around for me. Hope ya enjoy!

“That’s Alright” – Fleetwood Mac

I love Fleetwood Mac. The harmonies, the drumming, the melodies, everything about them puts me in a great headspace. When I heard this song for the first time, I was like “where has this track been hiding all this time?” I love the harmonies and vocal melodies in this song. The chorus hits me like something else.

“Y Control” – Yeah Yeah Yeahs

I think I heard this song for the first time in a skateboard video when I was in 4th grade. After that, I was hooked on the Yeah Yeah Yeah’s. I love the hi-hat work throughout the song, the crunchy bass melody in the chorus, and Karen-O’s cool and genuine vocal delivery. Every time I hear this song it takes me back to my early days as a skate-rat.

“Tonight” – Iggy Pop

Something about this song hit me differently than most Iggy songs. I found out that Bowie and Iggy worked on this together a year or so after I discovered it (talk about a collaboration). Bowie and Iggy are such effortlessly cool artists, it’s no wonder this smoothie they made went down easy… I love playing this song on my way to a show or to link up with some friends.

“The Boy” – Shannon and The Clams

I’ve always liked this band but it wasn’t until their most recent album “Onion” (produced by Dan Auerbach) that I really found an appreciation for them. This album has such a great Motown feel to it and the arrangements and sonics are so interesting and rich. I caught them opening for Dan Auerbach a couple years back and they sound just as amazing live. Shannon Shaw’s rich and raspy vocal quality paired with Dan Auerbach’s production just sits so perfectly to me.

“Crystal Pistol” – White Reaper

I gotta say that I love what this band is doing for music right now. While this is an older song by them, it reminds me of when me and the band discovered them when we played SXSW in 2017. This band feels like a genuine rock n roll band bringing something new to the table. They have awesome melodies and their drummer totally rips. Thank you guys for what you are doing.

“Dance on Through” – The Human Beinz

The Human Beinz are a band from the mid to late 60s out of Struther’s, Ohio. I can’t remember how I found this song or band (I had to look them up on Wikipedia after hearing this song), but I remember hearing it a couple of years back and immediately adding it to my playlist. The vibe and carefree lyrics of the song puts me in an optimistic and relaxed state. Definitely a tune I will put on a Sunday afternoon stroll.

“Stupid Things” – The Growlers

I’ve been following this band for the past 10 years. They are definitely one of my biggest influences in music and have been a constant in my life since I’ve discovered them. Each album they’ve released marks a different time period in my life and this newest album really feels like the soundtrack to a new chapter in my life. I think I’ve danced and sang to this album in my car an embarrassing amount of times this year. Brooks Nielsen (lead vocals) shows a new side of himself in the lyrics on this album and they are truly worth digesting. Thanks for the constant inspiration.

“Big White Cloud” – John Cale

This song feels like a warm blanket. That’s all I’ve got to say about it.

“Walk On” – Neil Young

I’ve always liked Neil Young but I’ve never heard this side of him. A friend of mine sent me this track a couple years ago and it shook me. The melodies, guitar riffs, drumming, arrangement, and album art is so on point. This song made me dive into Neil Young more.

“I Wanna Be Forgotten” – Bass Drum of Death

This angsty, lo-fi, crunchy jam paired with a cup of coffee in the morning is really a great jump start. I’ve been really liking the past couple of albums this band has put out and they are definitely a go-to when I’m trying to get the heart rate up a little.