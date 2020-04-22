Jack Met of AJR’s ‘Songs to Make You Feel Alive for Earth Day’ Playlist

With everyone sequestered and self-quarantining due to the coronavirus, we’ve asked our favorite artists to come up with playlists that keep you entertained. Here’s Jack Met of AJR:

As we all try to do our part to support our neighbors and our planet today, I decided to put together a few of my favorite songs as your soundtrack for the day.

“A Postcard to Nina” – Jens Lekman

This song has some of the greatest lyrics ever written. The story being told is beautiful, funny, and super sincere.

“Glitter” – BENEE

BENEE is one of my favorite artists right now. Her voice has a nice raw distinction that’s really refreshing. This is a perfect “sad-party” track.

“Someday” – The Strokes

Although this song was released in 2001, it is still relevant and will always be. It’s the perfect sonic expression of nostalgia, hope, along with a flat out “give no shits” type attitude.

“God Must Be Doing Cocaine” – Charlotte Lawrence

This is such a clever song. It’s one of those concepts that you listen to and instantly get angry that you didn’t think of it on your own.

“Allergic” – Post Malone

This song is ridiculously catchy. The chorus breaks down into a soft happy/sad hook that you won’t get out of your head.

“You’re Gonna Live Forever in Me” – John Mayer

I recently discovered this song playing overhead inside a waffle restuaurant in Antwerp Belgium. At first I thought it was Randy Newman but soon after I learned that it was John Mayer. It’s a beautiful/heartbreaking love song with a great Randy Newman influence.

“Twang” – Mason Ramsey

Since the moment this song was released I’ve been obsessed. Every line is a hook and the young innocence of his voice is like an instrument on its own. You cannot help but belt along when the chorus hits. Trust me.

“Butterflies” – Samsa

The lyrics in this song are like poetry and the structure is just about as perfect as a song can get. Great old-timey piano sample too.

“Gucci Rock N’ Rolla” – Snakehips feat. Rivers Cuomo

Rivers is a good friend of ours and Snakehips “All My Friends” is one of my favorite songs ever, period. This song is so ironic in the best way possible. The chorus is infectious and Rivers’ voice is like butter.

“Bambi” – Hippo Campus

This is a song that, no matter how hard I try, I can’t describe why I love it so much. It relaxes me and puts me in the most hopeful and level headed mood.

“If the World Was Ending” – JP Saxe feat. Julia Michaels

Beautiful song with a perfect bitter-sweet chorus. Both voices blend perfectly. You can really feel the love between these two.

“Hackensack” – Fountains of Wayne

I had to save the best for last, and pay respect to the late great Adam Schlesinger, who was, hands down, one of the best songwriters of this generation. Whenever anyone asks what my favorite song is, this is the title I give them. It is a beautiful/funny/heartbreaking story that makes me tear up every time I listen. A real masterpiece.