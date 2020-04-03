Green Day have dropped a new remix EP.

Titled Otis Big Guitar Mix, it is composed of updated versions of “Lazy Bones,” “Wild One” and “Oh Love” from their 2012 triple offering, ¡Uno!, ¡Dos! and ¡Tré! Keeping the big guitar sounds prominent throughout all three tracks, the revamped versions breathe new energy that many of us need right now.

Here are the songs below:

Billie Joe Armstrong has also been doing weekly quarantine sessions called “No Fun Mondays” from his home studio. You can hear the latest performances here.