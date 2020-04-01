Flavor Flav Calls Chuck D Out for April Fool’s Joke

Following Chuck D.’s announcement that the growing feud between Flavor Flav and everyone else in Public Enemy was a joke to promote their new song, it seems everyone’s laughing except for the clock-wearing hypeman.

Flav called out Chuck D. on Twitter earlier today and said the whole beef wasn’t an April Fools’ Day joke — or anything to laugh at for that matter.

“I am not a part of your hoax [email protected],,,there are more serious things in the world right now than April Fool’s jokes and dropping records,,,the world needs better than this,,,you say we are leaders so act like one,,,donate to those in need,” he tweeted.

I am not a part of your hoax .@mrchuckd,,,there are more serious things in the world right now than April Fool's jokes and dropping records,,,the world needs better than this,,,you say we are leaders so act like one,,,donate to those in need here: https://t.co/7hioasSwuV — FLAVOR FLAV (@FlavorFlav) April 1, 2020

He ended the rant with a link to the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund. Reps for Chuck D. didn’t immediately respond to SPIN’s request for comment.

If you need a little refresher about what’s happening, Flavor Flav sent the Bernie Sanders campaign a cease-and-desist regarding Public Enemy. Chuck D. wasn’t pleased and neither was Flav. Then Public Enemy reportedly dropped Flavor Flav. However, we later find out that he wasn’t really fired, and Public Enemy has new music.

What is actually happening? We’re not sure, but we’ll keep you up to date as things happen.