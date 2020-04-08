Less than 24 hours after news broke regarding John Prine’s passing, Fiona Whelan Prine shared a message of gratitude and grief.

“We have no words to describe the grief our family is experiencing at this time,” she wrote in a post on Facebook. “John was the love of my life and adored by our sons Jody, Jack and Tommy, daughter in law Fanny, and by our grandchildren.”

She also revealed that she was with him during his final moments. “I sat with John – who was deeply sedated- in the hours before he passed and will be forever grateful for that opportunity,” she said.

Aside from expressing her sorrow, Prine is grateful for the “incredible skill and care of his medical team” at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville. And before, she strongly encouraged people to follow social distancing rules while sending her condolences to the other families who have lost loved ones to COVID-19.

“We send our condolences and love to the thousands of other American families who are grieving the loss of loved ones at this time – and to so many other families across the world.” Prine wrote.

She ended the message by encouraging fans to make donations to Thistle Farms, Room in the Inn and Nashville Rescue Mission.

See Fiona Whelan Prine’s full statement below: